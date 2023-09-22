comscore Tourists won’t displace Maui fire survivors, Gov. Josh Green vows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Tourists won’t displace Maui fire survivors, Gov. Josh Green vows

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY GOV. JOSH GREEN

    Gov. Josh Green addressed concerns that Lahaina residents staying in hotels, Airbnbs and other housing might potentially get displaced when West Maui reopens to visitors on Oct. 8.

  • VIDEO COURTESY GOV. JOSH GREEN

    Gov. Josh Green said residents and property owners will have "several hours" to spend at their Lahaina properties when reentry opens Monday. Green did not provide a specific time limit for survivors to grieve and sift through their properties for belongings that might have survived the fire.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Traffic on Honoapiilani Highway as it approaches Keawe Street on Wednesday in Lahaina.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Traffic on Honoapiilani Highway as it approaches Keawe Street on Wednesday in Lahaina.

Green said he was astounded by how many survivors asked that Lahaina be reopened up for tourism. Read more

Previous Story
Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors

Scroll Up