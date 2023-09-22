Tourists won’t displace Maui fire survivors, Gov. Josh Green vows
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:03 p.m.
Gov. Josh Green addressed concerns that Lahaina residents staying in hotels, Airbnbs and other housing might potentially get displaced when West Maui reopens to visitors on Oct. 8.
Gov. Josh Green said residents and property owners will have "several hours" to spend at their Lahaina properties when reentry opens Monday. Green did not provide a specific time limit for survivors to grieve and sift through their properties for belongings that might have survived the fire.
Traffic on Honoapiilani Highway as it approaches Keawe Street on Wednesday in Lahaina.