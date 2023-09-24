Features Learn styles of eskrima at FilCom Center event By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:56 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In honor of Filipino History Month, the public can learn about Filipino martial arts at the FilAm HistoryFest 2023: Hawaii Masters of Eskrima III, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In honor of Filipino History Month, the public can learn about Filipino martial arts at the FilAm HistoryFest 2023: Hawaii Masters of Eskrima III, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu. The free festival will highlight four schools of eskrima, which will present their unique histories, demonstrate their individual styles and conduct free workshops. They include the General Ablen School of Derobio Escrima, Hawaii Filipino Martial Arts School, Tobosa School of Kali-Escrima and Hawaii Defense Academy. The event is co-sponsored by the Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii and the FilCom Center. Lunch will be available for purchase at the center, at 94-428 Mokuola St. For more information, email fahsoh808@gmail.com. Previous Story Hawaii woman, 81, eradicates invasive plants in native forests