Learn styles of eskrima at FilCom Center event

In honor of Filipino History Month, the public can learn about Filipino martial arts at the FilAm HistoryFest 2023: Hawaii Masters of Eskrima III, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu.

The free festival will highlight four schools of eskrima, which will present their unique histories, demonstrate their individual styles and conduct free workshops. They include the General Ablen School of Derobio Escrima, Hawaii Filipino Martial Arts School, Tobosa School of Kali-Escrima and Hawaii Defense Academy.

The event is co-sponsored by the Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii and the FilCom Center. Lunch will be available for purchase at the center, at 94-428 Mokuola St.

For more information, email fahsoh808@gmail.com.