Letter: Reckless drivers should be kept off the roads

It is outrageous that the alleged killer of Sara Yara is able to walk along and drive upon the roadway where her young life ended (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run pleads no contest to driving without valid driver’s license,” Star- Advertiser, Sept. 21).

Surely Mitchel Miyashiro’s neglect of his duty to safeguard pedestrians and fellow drivers amounts to a criminal nature.

Our society’s failure to prevent an irresponsible motorist from operating the guided missile that an automobile pretty much is must be rectified as much as possible. A perpetrator of negligent homicide rightfully belongs in prison.

The victim is unable to go through life alongside her twin sister, but I believe that through the grace of God Almighty, she continues to exist on a higher plane that we shall all arrive at after our own passing away.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

