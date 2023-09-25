comscore Letter: Reckless drivers should be kept off the roads | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Reckless drivers should be kept off the roads

It is outrageous that the alleged killer of Sara Yara is able to walk along and drive upon the roadway where her young life ended (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run pleads no contest to driving without valid driver’s license,” Star- Advertiser, Sept. 21). Read more

