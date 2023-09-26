Some residents face heartbreak, closure as they return to Lahaina
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:24 a.m.
Some Lahaina residents returned to their devastated properties for the first time Monday since the historic Maui town was destroyed by wildfire on Aug. 8.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a National Guard member checked reentry paperwork Monday at the blockade near the burn zone.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, a vehicle made its way Monday to Zone 1-C on Kaniau Road in Lahaina.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some survivors of the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina fire returned to their homes Monday. Above, the ruins of a home at 1580 Malo St. Chuck Hogan, whose home on the corner of Kaniau and Ainakea roads was spared, was able to return home on Aug. 9, but has been living without power and his only water is from an improvised source.