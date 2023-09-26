comscore Some residents face heartbreak, closure as they return to Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Some residents face heartbreak, closure as they return to Lahaina

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY AP

    Some Lahaina residents returned to their devastated properties for the first time Monday since the historic Maui town was destroyed by wildfire on Aug. 8.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a National Guard member checked reentry paperwork Monday at the blockade near the burn zone.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a vehicle made its way Monday to Zone 1-C on Kaniau Road in Lahaina.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some survivors of the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina fire returned to their homes Monday. Above, the ruins of a home at 1580 Malo St. Chuck Hogan, whose home on the corner of Kaniau and Ainakea roads was spared, was able to return home on Aug. 9, but has been living without power and his only water is from an improvised source.

It was like a funeral procession as the first Lahaina evacuees with passes to reenter the burn zone began returning Monday to their homes along Kaniau Road, known as Zone 1-C. Read more

