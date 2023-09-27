Lahaina schools to reopen to students in October

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi spoke Tuesday at a news conference on Maui about plans for reopening Lahaina public schools. Also in attendance was Gov. Josh Green.
King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina was destroyed by the Aug. 8 wildfire. Students, faculty and staff will be accommodated for now at the Princess Nahienaena Elementary campus while a longer-term temporary school is built for $5.36 million in the Pulelehua development near Kapalua Airport.