Lahaina schools to reopen to students in October | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lahaina schools to reopen to students in October

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi spoke Tuesday at a news conference on Maui about plans for reopening Lahaina public schools. Also in attendance was Gov. Josh Green.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 28 King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina was destroyed by the Aug. 8 wildfire. Students, faculty and staff will be accommodated for now at the Princess Nahienaena Elementary campus while a longer-term temporary school is built for $5.36 million in the Pulelehua development near Kapalua Airport.

Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate and Princess Nahi­enaena Elementary schools in Lahaina will reopen to students in a phased plan after the October fall break now that their soil, water and air have been deemed safe, and monitoring will continue, state and federal officials have announced. Read more

