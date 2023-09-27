comscore Skywatch: Helium star’s powerful magnetic field draws in Mauna Kea researchers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Skywatch

Skywatch: Helium star’s powerful magnetic field draws in Mauna Kea researchers

  • By ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii
  • Sept. 27, 2023
  • COURTESY ‘IMILOA ASTRONOMY CENTER OF HAWAII

    COURTESY ‘IMILOA ASTRONOMY CENTER OF HAWAII

A team of researchers utilizing the Canada-France- Hawaii Telescope on Mauna Kea, led by Tomer Shenar at the University of Amsterdam, found a highly unusual star that has the most powerful magnetic field ever found in a massive star. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: The American Heart Association
Next Story
Lahaina schools to reopen to students in October

Scroll Up