Sports

UC Irvine holds off Wahine as early goal holds up

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team had 59 minutes to find an equalizer, but the Rainbow Wahine couldn’t get the shots to fall as they lost 1-0 to UC Irvine on Sunday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

