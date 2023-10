Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A mayo-free coleslaw with a citrusy dressing makes for a fresh and crunchy side dish that can showcase a range of vegetables.

Radishes are a great choice, providing a bit of bite. You could add more color with shredded carrots or bell peppers, but this basic mix keeps it simple and is a great starting point. There’s enough dressing to accommodate some add-ins.

Turn this into a main dish with some tofu cubes spread on top.

Cabbage and Radish Slaw

Ingredients:

• 6 cups thinly sliced cabbage (head cabbage, won bok or purple cabbage, or mix it up)

• 4 large radishes, halved and thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup torn basil leaves or cilantro leaves

• 2 stalks green onion, cut in half-inch pieces

Ingredients for dressing:

• 1/4 cup rice vinegar

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon sugar, or more to taste

Directions:

Combine dressing ingredients in a small bowl; whisk until well combined. Or, combine in a jar and shake.

Combine cabbage and radish in serving bowl and toss. Drizzle with some of the dressing; toss and taste. You may not need all the dressing; leftovers may be refrigerated for your next salad. Sprinkle with basil and green onion; toss again.

Serves 8.

Note:

If the salad sits a while before you eat, the cabbage will soften and give up water, making the salad very “wet.” Drain some of the liquid before serving.

Approximate nutrient analysis per side dish serving (without optional ingredients): 60 calories, 3,5 g fat, .5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

