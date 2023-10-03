Navy seeks revision allowing for more whale deaths
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A whale identification chart is displayed on the bridge of the Pearl Harbor-based USS Daniel Inouye.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree