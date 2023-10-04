Scoreboard – October 4, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Moanalua at Kahuku; Castle at Kalani; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kaiser. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waialua at Campbell; Radford at Waipahu; Leilehua at Waianae; Pearl City at Nanakuli. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: ‘Iolani at Damien,

6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Farrington (White at 6 p.m.)

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Mililani;

Radford at Kapolei; Campbell at Aiea; Waipahu at Nanakuli. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waialua at Pearl City (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani II, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. University High, 6 p.m. at Maryknoll; Hanalani at Punahou II, 6 p.m.;

ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kaiser; McKinley at Kalani; Kailua at Farrington; Castle at Kahuku. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at

7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kaimuki (White only), 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. at Punahou.

PIGEON RACING

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Hilo to Oahu

Saturday

1. Troy Kamaka 220.697 miles/60.44 mph. 2. Denis Mactagone 227.983/60.13. 3. Richard Uyesugi 237.850/59.36. 4. Dexter Wong 227.400/57.57. 5. Mel Miyamura 218.171/46.13.

SOCCER

UH women’s schedule

(Overall: 4 wins, 4 losses, 3 ties)

(Big West: 2 wins, 2 losses, 1 tie)

Aug. 13 vs. Houston Christ. (exb.) T, 0-0

Aug. 17 vs. Utah Valley# T, 1-1

Aug. 20 vs. Gonzaga# L, 5-7

Aug. 24 vs. Sacramento St. W, 3-1

Aug. 31 at Air Force L, 1-3

Sept. 3 at UNLV T, 1-1

Sept. 14 vs. CS Northridge! W, 2-1

Sept. 21 at CS Fullerton! T, 1-1

Sept. 24 at UC Riverside! L, 0-1

Sept. 28 vs. UC San Diego! W, 4-2

Oct. 1 vs. UC Irvine! L, 0-1

Oct. 5 at CSU Bakersfield! 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 at UC Davis! 10 a.m.

Oct. 19 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 at LBSU! 4 p.m.

Home games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium

#—Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

!—Big West game

NCAA D-II WOMEN

United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll

Records through Sunday

PV Rec

1. Ashland 1 8-0-1

2. Catawba 3 9-0-0

3. College of Saint Rose 2 9-0-0

4. Colorado Mesa 5 8-0-0

5. Embry-Riddle Aerontcl. (Fla.) 8 6-0-2

6. Hawaii Hilo 6 7-0-1

7. Kutztown 7 7-0-3

8. Central Missouri 10 7-2-1

9. Flagler 11 5-1-2

10. Grand Valley State 13 6-1-3

11. Lee 17 7-0-3

12. Concordia Irvine 14 7-1-0

13. Minnesota State-Mankato 12 6-1-3

14. University of Charleston 15 7-0-2

15. University 16 7-1-1

16. Colorado School of Mines 20 6-2-2

17. Dallas Baptist 9 5-0-2

18. Nova Southeastern 24 7-0-1

19. Northern Michigan 18 7-1-2

20. Mercyhurst 22 8-1-0

21. West Florida 4 7-1-1

22. Lenoir-Rhyne RV 7-0-3

23. Saint Anselm 25 5-1-3

24. Western Oregon RV 6-1-1

25. Washburn NR 9-1-0

Also receiving votes: Florida Tech, North Georgia, Colorado-Colorado Springs,

Mississippi College, Regis, Maryville

University of St. Louis, Seattle Pacific,

St. Cloud State, Frostburg State,

Cal State-Los Angeles, East Stroudsburg, Cal Poly Humboldt

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 19 4 8 65 53 35

Orlando City 15 7 9 54 49 37

New England 14 6 10 52 51 37

Philadelphia 14 8 9 51 53 37

Columbus 14 9 8 50 62 43

Atlanta 13 8 10 49 61 47

Nashville 12 9 9 45 36 28

New York City FC 8 10 14 38 34 37

CF Montréal 11 16 4 37 30 48

D.C. United 9 13 10 37 43 46

Chicago 9 12 10 37 35 47

New York 8 13 10 34 30 38

Inter Miami CF 9 15 6 33 38 46

Charlotte FC 7 11 12 33 37 50

Toronto FC 4 17 10 22 26 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City 17 10 5 56 62 40

Real Salt Lake 13 11 7 46 43 45

Seattle 12 9 10 46 37 31

Los Angeles FC 12 10 9 45 44 35

Houston 12 11 8 44 42 35

Vancouver 11 10 10 43 51 47

Portland 11 11 10 43 44 51

San Jose 10 10 12 42 37 41

FC Dallas 10 10 11 41 35 34

Sporting K.C. 10 14 8 38 42 48

Minnesota United 9 11 11 38 39 41

Austin FC 9 14 8 35 43 50

LA Galaxy 8 11 11 35 45 54

Colorado 5 15 11 26 24 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Today

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at CF Montréal, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Austin FC, 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Columbus at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at CF Montréal, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting K.C. at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

San Diego 10 7 3 33 29 22

Portland 9 6 5 32 40 27

Gotham FC 8 6 6 30 23 21

North Carolina 8 7 5 29 28 22

Washington 7 5 8 29 26 28

OL Reign 8 8 4 28 26 24

Orlando 9 10 1 28 24 25

Houston 6 6 8 26 15 15

Angel City 6 7 7 25 24 28

Louisville 5 6 9 24 22 20

Chicago 7 10 3 24 25 41

Kansas City 7 12 1 22 22 31

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday

Orlando at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at OL Reign, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Gotham FC at Portland, 11 a.m.

San Diego at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Sunday

Angel City at Houston, 1 p.m.

Champions League

(Home teams listed first)

Tuesday

Group A

Copenhagen 1, Bayern Munich 2

Manchester United 2, Galatasaray 3

Group B

Lens 2, Arsenal 1

PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 2

Group C

Union Berlin 2, Braga 3

Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3

Group D

Salzburg 0, Real Sociedad 2

Inter Milan 1, Benfica 0

Today

Group E

Atlético Madrid vs. Feyenoord, 6:45 a.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Lazio, 9 a.m.

Group F

Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 9 a.m.

Group G

Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys, 9 a.m.

Group H

Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 6:45 a.m.

Porto vs. Barcelona, 9 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Le Jardin 10, ‘Iolani 9. Goal scorers—LeJ: Zavior Ward 4, Jaxson Hinrichs 2, Jack

Ferandin, Wilson Smith, Kai Aus, Walker Slay. Iol: Isaiah Weeks 3, Aiden Buck 3, Reef Hangai 2, Jackson Iwata.

Boys Varsity II

‘Iolani II 11, Le Jardin II 6. Goal scorers—

Iol: Wan Hao Sun 4, Noa Yamashiroya 4, Kaiden Lee 2, Vance Maeshiro. LeJ:

Anthony Klutz 3, Oliver Miller 3.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I/II

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-11, 25-16,

25-15

Maryknoll def. Le Jardin 25-18, 25-22,

25-19

Hawaii Baptist def. Sacred Hearts 25-13,

25-17, 25-8

University High def. Hanalani 25-14, 25-17,

25-17

Girls Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission def. Assets 25-3, 25-16,

25-12

Island Pacific def. Lanakila Baptist 25-16,

25-10, 25-10

Christian Academy def. La Pietra 25-20,

25-23, 24-26, 19-25, 20-18

Monday

Girls Varsity I/II

Damien def. ‘Iolani II 25-17, 25-13, 23-25,

25-16

OIA East

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Moanalua def. Farrington 25-7, 25-11, 25-10

Kailua def. McKinley 25-16, 21-25, 25-9,

25-11

Girls White

Moanalua def. Farrington 18-21, 21-9, 15-7

Kailua def. McKinley 21-11, 21-12

Girls JV

Moanalua def. Farrington 21-4, 21-12

Kailua def. McKinley 21-19, 21-16

OIA WEST

Monday

Girls Varsity

Mililani def. Kapolei 18-25, 18-25, 25-21,

27-26, 15-13

Girls White

Leilehua def. Waipahu 21-12, 21-17

Mililani def. Kapolei 21-13, 21-20

Campbell def. Pearl City 21-10, 14-21,

15-12

Girls JV

Waipahu def. Leilehua 21-19, 21-20

Mililani def. Kapolei 21-14, 21-18

Campbell def. Pearl City 21-15, 21-15

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 21-25,

25-16, 25-14, 25-27, 15-12

Girls JV

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii def. 25-21,

25-20

Kau def. Konawaena 21-25, 25-23, 16-14