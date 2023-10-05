Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The West Maui area affected by the fire accounts for 15% of state tourism, not of the state’s economy. Daniel Naho‘opi‘i, HTA interim president and CEO, misstated that information in a story on Page A1 Wednesday.