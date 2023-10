Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the 43rd Hawai‘i International Film Festival set to open Oct. 12, the organization announced the winners of its industry awards. Read more

With the 43rd Hawai‘i International Film Festival set to open Oct. 12, the organization announced the winners of its industry awards.

>> The Halekulani Maverick Award, given to an artist who has a “unique and eclectic career trajectory,” goes to Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok), a Korean actor and producer based in Seoul.

He has appeared in more than 80 Korean films with more than 50 major action roles, including in blockbusters such as “Train to Busan” (2016), “The Outlaws” (2017) and “The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil” (2019), which screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

His films “The Roundup” (2022) and “The Roundup: No Way Out” (2023) became the first Korean film franchise to sell more than 30 million tickets and is considered to have revitalized South Korea’s cinema industry.

>> The Halekulani New Vanguard Award, given to a “rising star” in the industry as an artist, advocate and role model, goes to Sakura Ando, who is considered the premier Japanese female actor of her generation.

She debuted in her father Eiji Okuda’s “Out of the Wind” (2007) and won newcomer awards in Japan the following year for her appearance in Sion Sono’s “Love Exposure.” She has received several awards since for her work in the films “A Crowd of Three” (2009), “Our Homeland” (2012), “For Love’s Sake” (2012), “The Samurai That Night” (2012 ) and “100 Yen Love” (2014).

>> The Pacific Islanders in Communications Trailblazers Award, given to an artist of Pacific Islander heritage who broadens the scope of Pacific Islander stories and becomes a trendsetter in their field and a cultural ambassador for Pacific Islander culture, goes to actor Cliff Curtis of New Zealand, who has had a 30-year career in television and film.

While he has appeared in Hollywood films, his New Zealand-based productions “The Piano” (1993), “Once Were Warriors” (1994), “Whale Rider” (2002) and others have gained worldwide attention.