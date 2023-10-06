comscore Kalama Vallery man, 41, indicted on multiple attempted murder charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Kalama Vallery man, 41, indicted on multiple attempted murder charges

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HPD Matthew Smith, 41

    COURTESY HPD

    Matthew Smith, 41

An Oahu grand jury indicted today a 41-year-old Kalama Valley man with one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of his three roommates.

Matthew Smith is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending his arraignment and plea.

If convicted, Smith could face up to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

A preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for this afternoon, has been canceled.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
MPD-FBI list of missing from Lahaina fire drops to 10 people

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up