comscore FBI warns of ‘The Phantom Hacker’ scam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

FBI warns of ‘The Phantom Hacker’ scam

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 6, 2023
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

The FBI is warning of a scam targeting older people in which fraudsters pose as technology, banking or government officials reporting an account breach by foreign hackers. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Michael Magaoay and Ethan J. Twer
Next Story
Minimal tourists expected for West Maui reopening

Scroll Up