Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kalani at Kahuku; Moanalua at Kailua; Castle at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Roosevelt. Matches start at 1 p.m. OIA West: Radford at Campbell; Leilehua at Waialua; Pearl City at Waianae; Nanakuli at Kapolei. Matches start at 1 p.m.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Preseason competition, 10 a.m. at Campbell.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: HPU Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku Golf Course.

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 3 p.m. at Waialua.

OIA: Western Division Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Waialua.

FOOTBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani at Punahou I-AA, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA vs. Damien, 7 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division I/Open: Campbell at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kailua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance races, boys at 4 p.m.; girls at 5 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOCCER

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA: East Championships, 2 p.m. at McKinley. OIA: West Championships, 2 p.m. at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

NBA exhibition: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m., SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Thursday

Kamehameha 13, Le Jardin 4

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Konner Chang 4, Kodi Kwan 3, Caleb Wright 2, Akahai Hudgens 2, Ezekial Fernandez, Kealoha’aina Kanoa Wong. Le Jardin: Zavior Ward 2, Jacob Hinrichs, Wilson Smith.