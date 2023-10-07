Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2023 Today Updated 11:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY AIR RIFLERY OIA East: Kalani at Kahuku; Moanalua at Kailua; Castle at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Roosevelt. Matches start at 1 p.m. OIA West: Radford at Campbell; Leilehua at Waialua; Pearl City at Waianae; Nanakuli at Kapolei. Matches start at 1 p.m. CHEERLEADING OIA: Preseason competition, 10 a.m. at Campbell. CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: HPU Invitational, 7 a.m. at Kahuku Golf Course. OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 3 p.m. at Waialua. OIA: Western Division Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Waialua. FOOTBALL ILH: ‘Iolani at Punahou I-AA, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA vs. Damien, 7 p.m. at Radford. OIA Division I/Open: Campbell at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kailua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m. KAYAKING ILH: Distance races, boys at 4 p.m.; girls at 5 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal. SOCCER PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. SOFT TENNIS OIA: East Championships, 2 p.m. at McKinley. OIA: West Championships, 2 p.m. at Mililani. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SUNDAY BASKETBALL NBA exhibition: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m., SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center WATER POLO ILH BOYS Thursday Kamehameha 13, Le Jardin 4 Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Konner Chang 4, Kodi Kwan 3, Caleb Wright 2, Akahai Hudgens 2, Ezekial Fernandez, Kealoha’aina Kanoa Wong. Le Jardin: Zavior Ward 2, Jacob Hinrichs, Wilson Smith. Previous Story Rainbow Wahine go all in for quick sweep of Cal State Fullerton Next Story Television and radio – October 7, 2023