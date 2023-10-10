Letter: Green now accountable for his many statements

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I totally agree with David Shapiro’s insightful comments about Lahaina and the governor’s steps so far (“Hype and angry discord don’t aid Lahaina recovery,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Oct. 8).

The governor came to prominence with his many and bold statements during the initial COVID-19 crisis. He could do that because he was not in charge, and thus a commentator like Shapiro. He could say what he wanted without being accountable.

Now he is accountable and he can’t act the same way as an emergency room physician, lieutenant governor or columnist.

If he can, maybe Shapiro would run for governor next time around.

Clyde Morita

Kaneohe

