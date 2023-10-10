A classic Michelada means different things to different people, but its core ingredients remain constant: cold beer, lime, salt. Serve the beer-based cocktail as is, over ice, in a chilled glass rimmed with salt or adapt from there to your preferred Michelada by adding a litany of condiments such as: Worcestershire sauce (or salsa inglesa), hot sauce, Maggi seasoning, and Clamato or tomato juice, or both. If you like, switch out the salt rim for a Tajín rim.

Michelada

Ingredients:

• Kosher salt

• 1 lime wedge

• Ice

• 1 to 2 ounces fresh lime juice

• 12 ounces very cold Mexican lager, such as Corona, Pacifico, Carta Blanca, Sol, Tecate or Modelo

Directions:

Prepare the salted rim: In a small shallow bowl or plate, sprinkle a thin layer of the salt. Run the lime wedge along the rim of a chilled beer glass or mug, then dip the rim into the salt mixture, tapping off any excess. Add ice to the glass then pour in the lime juice, add a small pinch of salt and top with beer. Serve any remaining beer on the side.

Total time: 5 minutes, makes 1 drink.

Tips:

You can serve as is or add one or many condiments to your Michelada such as: Worcestershire sauce (or salsa inglesa), hot sauce, Maggi seasoning, or Clamato or tomato juice (or both) to create your preferred drink. If you like, switch out the salt rim for one rimmed with Tajín.