An easy, one-pot corn dish

This easy, one-pot noodle recipe employs the sweetness of summer corn to balance out the umami of the butter and soy sauce. It’s a nod to wafu pasta dishes, which fuse Japanese and Italian cooking traditions, flavors and ingredients. Corn cobs are used in this recipe to create a quick, sweet corn-infused water to cook the noodles. (Don’t be tempted to add more water, as the amount specified will yield perfectly al dente noodles with just the right amount of broth, which intensifies as it concentrates.) The corn kernels go in at the last minute, which mutes any raw notes while maintaining sweetness and crispness. Although light enough for summer, this dish has depth.

Soy-Butter Corn Ramen

Ingredients:

• 4 ears corn, husked

• 4 scallions, trimmed, white and green parts thinly sliced and separated

• 4 blocks/12 ounces instant dried ramen noodles, flavor packets discarded

• 1/4 cup soy sauce

• 1/4 cup vegan or regular unsalted butter

Directions:

Snap each corn cob in half to make them easier to handle. Slice the corn kernels off the cobs, and add the cobs to a large pot, along with the white parts of the scallions. Add 5 cups of water to the pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, until the smell of corn permeates the kitchen.

Uncover and discard the cobs. Add the noodle blocks to the water and, using chopsticks or tongs, turn the noodles until they loosen up and then cook until most of the water has been absorbed, 2 to 2 1/2 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low, add the corn kernels, soy sauce and butter and toss for 1 to 2 minutes, until the noodles are tender, and the corn is barely cooked and still sweet.

Divide among bowls, top with the scallion greens and serve immediately.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.