The pitch is in from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) for raising water rates and higher water meter charges, which are proposed to take effect in annual increases over the next five-plus years. The first hike could take effect as soon as Jan. 1, depending on BWS Board of Directors action. The water rate hike proposals are scheduled to go before the BWS’ board on Nov. 27.

Customers have until Sunday to submit comments. Find background information and an online comment form at boardofwatersupply.com/proposedrates; comment by email at bwsrates@hbws.org; call in at 808-748-5041; or mail to BWS at 630 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96843.