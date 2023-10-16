comscore Honouliuli receives blessing, plaque dedication ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honouliuli receives blessing, plaque dedication ceremony

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rev. Edna Matsuoka on Wednesday performed a religious ritual during blessing ceremonies to honor the Honouliuli National Historic Site.

A new superintendent and new plaque at Honouliuli National Historic Site are the latest steps in efforts to preserve the site where Japanese Americans were held in internment during World War II and to eventually open the landmark to the public. Read more

