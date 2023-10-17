DPS training officer pleads guilty to falsifying credentials

The Department of Public Safety training officer who was accused of falsifying her academic transcripts to internal affairs investigators pleaded guilty in the Oahu Circuit Court today to criminal charges of two counts of tampering with a government record and two counts of unsworn falsification to authorities.

The Department of the Attorney General issued a news release today after the hearing in which J. Marte Martinez changed her plea in Circuit Court.

Martinez pleaded guilty to submitting false transcripts purportedly from the University of Southern Oregon and the University of Northern Virginia to internal affairs investigators.

The charges are misdemeanors, and each of the four counts has a maximum one year sentence and a fine of up to $2,000.

She is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 31 before Judge Faauuga Tootoo.

“Ms. Martinez knowingly submitted false documents about her educational background to misdirect an internal investigation looking into that exact issue,” Attorney General Anne Lopez said in a written statement.

“The people of Hawaii rightfully expect integrity from public servants, and the Department of the Attorney General will forcefully prosecute this type of criminal behavior.