Maui police identify 61-year-old Lahaina man as fire fatality

The 97th victim out of 98 confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire has been identified as Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina — leaving just one victim’s identity yet to be announced.

The Maui Police Department said Monday that the last victim has not yet been identified.

Members of the “Maui Fire, Flood and Disaster relief group” posted on Facebook three days after the Aug. 8 fire that Michael “Mike” Misaka lived on Puiki Place but that the “sweet man” had not been seen.

A GoFundMe page created by friends and co-workers of Tamika Ogata last week “Supporting the Ogata-Miska Family” described Misaka as Ogata’s “beloved husband.”

“Michael was not just a husband, but also an exceptional father, a cherished brother and son, and a pillar of support in the community,” according to the GoFundMe page. “He wore many hats in the lives of those who knew him — a football coach, a baseball coach, a wrestling coach, and the kind-hearted fellow who was always there to lend a hand when you needed help moving or fixing something. His love, kindness, and unwavering support made a lasting impact on everyone he met.

“Now, Tamiko is faced with the daunting task of picking up the pieces for their four children. This loss is a void that can never be filled, as they have lost their father, a role model, a mentor, and a best friend. We understand that the burden of funeral arrangements and the need for helpful resources for the kids is only the beginning of the challenges they will face in the days, months, and years to come.”

The effort had raised more than $14,000 by Monday, including $10,000 alone from an anonymous donor.

Also on Monday, Hawaiian Electric said it will extend its moratorium on disconnecting service for all Maui customers that was scheduled to be lifted today.

The state Public Utilities Commission ordered the extension,which is now scheduled to end Nov. 6. Hawaiian Electric said it’s possible that a future extension could happen.

Hawaiian Electric warned customers in a news release Monday that “any threat of immediate disconnection unless payment is made during this time should be treated as a scam.”

Customers are still responsible for paying their bills. But Hawaiian Electric said it will work with them “so payment options and schedules can be arranged to help keep payments manageable.”

Financially struggling customers should call Hawaiian Electric at 808-871-9777 or visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement for a list of plans and to submit a payment request form. Late fees and interest charges are waived while on a payment plan, Hawaiian Electric said.

And Hawaiian Electric said its representatives can work with customers for customized plans to fit individual budgets.

Maui County on Monday, meanwhile, asked for help from fire survivors — along with rental car companies — in identifying an estimated 1,000 vehicles that were damaged or destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina and Kula.

Maui County’s Abandoned Vehicle and Metals Office asked owners to fill out a burned-vehicle form or call 808-270-6102 by Oct. 27.

Some evacuees who are being allowed back into the burn zone were warned not to try to start or even sit in electric or hybrid vehicles because they “are likely to be very dangerous,” county officials said. “A separate recovery plan for the safe handling and disposal of EVs is currently in development by the County of Maui.”

The county said it will help owners report their loss to the National Motor Vehicle Titling Information System database, as required by federal law, which is intended to help future buyers identify vehicle histories across the country.