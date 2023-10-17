comscore Maui police identify 61-year-old Lahaina man as fire fatality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui police identify 61-year-old Lahaina man as fire fatality

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY MISSING PERSONS CENTER Michael Misaka

    COURTESY MISSING PERSONS CENTER

    Michael Misaka

The Maui Police Department said the last of the 98 confirmed fire victims has been identified, but the family has yet to be notified. Read more

