Honolulu penthouse condo sells for record $27.5M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu penthouse condo sells for record $27.5M

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017 A penthouse at Park Lane Ala Moana that sold for $27.5 million has 5,668 square feet of interior living space, four bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms.

The eighth-floor penthouse, featuring 5,668 square feet of interior living space, including four bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms, sold Thursday. Read more

