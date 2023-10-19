comscore Marine suspected of killing another at Camp Lejeune | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Marine suspected of killing another at Camp Lejeune

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022 Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., on April 29, 2022. A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday night, Oct. 18, and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved, the base said.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. >> A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved, the base said.

Base authorities took the Marine into custody about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after an incident that occurred in a barracks room on the North Carolina base earlier in the evening, a statement from the base said.

The statement called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect but didn’t provide any other details, including how the Marine died.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service will investigate the death, according to a statement released by the base on Thursday afternoon.

The sprawling Camp Lejeune covers about 240 square miles and is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force. Its beaches and ranges provide training in amphibious assaults and urban warfare and it is used both for U.S. Marine training and for exercises involving other military forces from around the world.

The death came two days before the base was scheduled to conduct annual training known as Exercise Urgent Response that “provides an opportunity for tenant commands to develop and exercise emergency security procedures,” according to a press release.

In 2021, a Marine was shot and wounded in a barracks at the base. Authorities later determined that the shooting was accidental.

