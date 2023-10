Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo goalkeepers Christian Souza and Phoebe Barnes were named men’s and women’s PacWest Soccer Defenders of the Week on Wednesday.

Souza, a senior and Kapolei graduate, made six saves in the Vulcan men’s 3-1 victory over Biola on Monday. He has a 1.33 goals against average and 51 saves this season.

Barnes, a junior from La Crescenta, Calif., finished with four saves in the Hilo women’s 2-0 win over Biola on Monday. She has a 0.46 goals against average and 21 saves this season.

On Tuesday, the Vulcan women remained No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.

Hilo is 9-0-1 and No. 1 in the West Region rankings, which help determine selection for the NCAA D-II tournament.