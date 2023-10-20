Firefighters airlift three people from islet off Lanikai

Three stranded adults were rescued this afternoon from the backside of Moku Nui, the larger of the Mokuluas, off of Lanikai Beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said lifeguards responded to an emergency call just after 1 p.m. and were able to locate one male and two females at a dangerous spot on the rocks after the trio had reached the islet via a surfboard and kayak.

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted the three, who were uninjured, to a landing zone at a park in Lanikai at about 2 p.m. Medical care was declined.

Ocean Safety said surf was about 10 feet on the backside of the Mokuluas at the time. Lifeguards recovered the group’s kayak and surfboard, and brought them back to shore.

The offshore islets are wildlife sanctuaries, and conditions can get rough in the area.

Ocean Safety said the group recently moved to Hawaii, and reminds people to call 911 immediately when someone may be in trouble in the ocean.