Over 16 million gallons of fuel drained from Red Hill
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The merchant tanker Empire State was the first to arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to transport fuel drained from Red Hill. So far, over 16 million gallons have been drained.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Empire State tanker ship is seen at Pearl Harbor. The vessel is part of the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility, which began Monday.
