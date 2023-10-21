comscore Over 16 million gallons of fuel drained from Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Over 16 million gallons of fuel drained from Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The merchant tanker Empire State was the first to arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to transport fuel drained from Red Hill. So far, over 16 million gallons have been drained.

    The merchant tanker Empire State was the first to arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to transport fuel drained from Red Hill. So far, over 16 million gallons have been drained.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Empire State tanker ship is seen at Pearl Harbor. The vessel is part of the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility, which began Monday.

    The Empire State tanker ship is seen at Pearl Harbor. The vessel is part of the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility, which began Monday.

In its first week of draining the massive fuel tanks at the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, the military task force responsible for defueling said it had safely removed 16,299,594 gallons from the facility as of 2 p.m. Friday. Read more

