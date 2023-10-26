Hawaii family working for auntie’s safe return from war-torn Gaza
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Oct. 26, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY AKEMI HIATT
Family members of Ramona Okumura carried a banner for her at Saturday’s Peace Day Parade in Honokaa.
COURTESY AKEMI HIATT
Ramona Okumura, a prosthetics expert, was volunteering with Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in Gaza when the hostilities broke out Oct. 7 and has been stuck there ever since. She has made the trip to Gaza annually for the past five years to help young people who lost their limbs due to violence.