Hawaii News

Hawaii family working for auntie’s safe return from war-torn Gaza

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 26, 2023
  • COURTESY AKEMI HIATT Family members of Ramona Okumura carried a banner for her at Saturday’s Peace Day Parade in Honokaa.

    Family members of Ramona Okumura carried a banner for her at Saturday's Peace Day Parade in Honokaa.

  • COURTESY AKEMI HIATT Ramona Okumura, a prosthetics expert, was volunteering with Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in Gaza when the hostilities broke out Oct. 7 and has been stuck there ever since. She has made the trip to Gaza annually for the past five years to help young people who lost their limbs due to violence.

    Ramona Okumura, a prosthetics expert, was volunteering with Palestine Children's Relief Fund in Gaza when the hostilities broke out Oct. 7 and has been stuck there ever since. She has made the trip to Gaza annually for the past five years to help young people who lost their limbs due to violence.

Ramona Okumura, a prosthetics expert, was volunteering with Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in Gaza when the war broke out Oct. 7. She has been stuck there ever since. Read more

