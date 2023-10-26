comscore Teen charged as adult pleads not guilty in Makaha beach killing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Teen charged as adult pleads not guilty in Makaha beach killing

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 26, 2023

Branston Scott Anthony K. Medeiros entered his plea Wednesday before District Court Judge Melanie May. Medeiros is charged with murder in the second degree and two firearm offenses. Read more

