Kokua Line: Who’s eligible for $100 million wildfire relief fund?

Question: Regarding the Maui Relief TANF program, can wildfire survivors get this help only if they stayed on Maui after the fires? We have friends on Oahu who took in displaced family members and it would be a shame if they missed out.

Answer: No, eligible families with dependent children who relocated to other Hawaii islands after losing their places of employment, homes, cars or other property in the Maui wildfires can apply, according to Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., the nonprofit agency administering the $100 million fund for the state Department of Human Services.

Kokua Line has received several questions about this program, from prospective applicants or their advocates, as well as from Hawaii residents not directly affected by the wildfires who are concerned about financial accountability and potential fraud. Here are answers gleaned from the MEO website, the DHS website and a news release from the governor’s office:

>> Maui Relief TANF is for Hawaii families with dependent children up to age 24 (in school) who were directly affected by the Maui wildfires and whose total annual gross income is at or below 350% of Hawaii’s 2023 federal poverty level, which is $120,750 for a family of four. Income limits for families of other sizes are listed on the MEO website, meoinc.org.

>> Total gross income includes Social Security or SSI benefits, pension/ retirement, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance benefits, and other unearned income, as well as earnings from employment or self-employment.

>> “Directly impacted” means the applicant’s home or place of employment was damaged or destroyed by the wildfires, or they lived or worked in the burn zone and were unable to return because of the recovery efforts. Families with dependent children who lost income because of Maui’s economic decline after the fires don’t qualify, as that is considered an indirect effect.

>> Applicants don’t have to be U.S. citizens. Applicants supply their immigration status to determine the source of funding. The program relies on federal and private funding.

>> Aid from Maui Relief TANF must fill a specific need not paid by some other disaster aid program, public or private, and will not exceed four months. No “double dipping.”

>> Survivors who have not applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid should do so prior to applying for Maui Relief TANF, to maximize their assistance. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 9. To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362

>> Families with dependent children who have exhausted disaster relief from other agencies or been denied by them may apply for Maui Relief TANF. However, those who have not yet received an eligibility determination from FEMA, the American Red Cross, or other public or private agencies, should consult an MEO benefits specialist before filling out the application.

>> Potential benefits include: Up to $4,000 for a housing deposit and up to $4,000 per month for housing payments for up to four months (maximum $20,000); up to $5,000 for a down payment on a reliable automobile and a monthly payment of up to $500 for four months (maximum $7,000); one-time utility deposit of up to $2,000 and combined utility payments for up to four months not to exceed $750 (maximum $2,750); clothing allowance up to $350 per dependent child under age 18 and $500 per dependent 18 and older and each eligible adult in the family unit; and a school supply allowance of $300 for each eligible dependent. To qualify as a dependent, children 18 and older must be in school.

>> Apply online via the MEO website. Have supporting documents ready to upload before starting the application, which cannot be saved to finish later.

>> People can get help filling out the online application at MEO offices or its partner agencies. See the MEO website for details.

>> On certain questions, applicants can “self-attest” their eligibility, but only as a last resort. Documentation will be sought later.

>> For more information, see the MEO website, call 808-243-4316 or email NRST@meoinc.org.

Thanksgiving mahalos

Kokua Line will devote its Thanksgiving Day column to readers’ expressions of gratitude for anyone who has gone above and beyond to lend a hand in a moment of need. We want to get a head start collecting these brief “Mahalo” items, so please email them to kokua line@staradvertiser.com by Nov. 15.

Mahalo

My wife and I were shopping at the Costco off Nimitz Highway and when we exited the store we could not find our car. I’m 83 years old, had a heavy load in my cart and was going up and down each aisle. A couple noticed my situation and came over to help. They went beyond anything anyone would expect anyone to do and it was the wife who found our car. I offered something for all they did but was refused. I don’t know their names but they have to be the very best people on Oahu. True aloha! Mahalo! — G.K.

