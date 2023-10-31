Breakfast of champions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent media trip to South Maui, we got to indulge in some of these sweet breakfast options. Read more

During a recent media trip to South Maui, we got to indulge in some of these sweet breakfast options:

Starting off sweet

Located in Kihei, The Cinnamon Roll Place (2463 S. Kihei Road) is a mom-and-pop shop that’s been around since 1981. It’s known for its larger-than-life cinnamon rolls ($5.37 each) that are baked fresh every morning. Toppings like mac nuts ($1.30), cream cheese frosting, and almonds and pecans (85 cents each) are available a la carte to add to the rolls.

Call 808-879-5177 or visit cinnamonrollplacemaui.com.

An iconic institution

Wailuku-based Four Sisters Bakery & Catering (1968 E. Vineyard St.) recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The iconic destination is known for its addictive butter rolls ($1.30 each), which are, indeed, soft and super buttery. Other pastries like cinnamon rolls, malasadas and long johns are also available.

Call 808-244-9333.

This brunch buffet is back

KO Restaurant in Fairmont Kea Lani (4100 Wailea Alanui Drive) recently brought back its Sunday brunch buffet (available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). The adult brunch costs $89 and includes live music and drink specials. Kamaaina can take advantage of a 25% discount.

Highlights include a carving station with prime rib and Portuguese bean soup, loco moco station, seafood station with ahi sashimi, mini poke bowls and assorted sushi rolls, rotating chef’s choice Benedict and brunch fare. Enjoy desserts like lilikoi cheesecake, brown butter banana bars, malasadas and more. Stay tuned — the resort is introducing Pilina in December. This experience will feature exceptional ocean views paired with an innovative, aina-driven cocktail lineup.

Call 808-875-2210 or visit korestaurant.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).