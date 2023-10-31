Coastal flooding advisory extended to Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has extended its advisory on minor coastal flooding to Wednesday morning for Kauai and Oahu.

Forecasters say high astronomical tides, combined with above-normal water levels, will likely continue to produce minor flooding along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas during the high tide early Wednesday morning.

The peak of the Wednesday morning high tide is expected to occur between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

For Kauai, elevated water levels could linger during morning high tides through the end of the work week.

Beaches that are normally dry may be flooded, along with minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

The public should avoid driving through flooded roadways, move electronics and other valuables to higher ground, and secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

Today’s forecast, meanwhile, calls for light and variable winds across the western isles, and light east to southeast winds across the eastern isles. Tonight should be mostly clear to partly cloudy for Halloween trick-or-treaters, with isolated early evening showers for some areas.

The NWS notes that the wildfire at Mililani Mauka and smoke distribution is visible via shortwave infrared satellite imagery. This smoke may continue to affect parts of Oahu throughout the day, weather officials noted.

Locally breezy tradewinds are expected to return this weekend.