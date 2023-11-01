comscore Letter: Build sports complex on UH-Manoa campus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Build sports complex on UH-Manoa campus

The new football stadium should not be built in Halawa. It seems to me a better location would be in the lower campus quarry, whereby the University of Hawaii at Manoa could consolidates its major sports. Read more

