Letter: Build sports complex on UH-Manoa campus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The new football stadium should not be built in Halawa. It seems to me a better location would be in the lower campus quarry, whereby the University of Hawaii at Manoa could consolidates its major sports. Read more

The new football stadium should not be built in Halawa. It seems to me a better location would be in the lower campus quarry, whereby the University of Hawaii at Manoa could consolidates its major sports.

A 22,000- to 25,000-seat stadium would have enough flexibility to be used by other sports, such as soccer and track and field. With this unified athletic motivation, UH sports spirit would consolidate, becoming one team of many sports.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter