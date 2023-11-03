Rearview Mirror: Readers share some restaurants to remember
- By Bob Sigall
-
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020
Another reader remembered Like Like Drive Inn, shown in 2020 before it shuttered, as a great place to eat after going nightclubbing.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Readers remembered restaurants including Coco’s, shown in 1996 — great for a late-night chorizo and egg snack, according to one.
STAR-ADVERTISER
A reader recalls the Oceania Floating Restaurant, shown in 1986, for its ambience.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2009
President Barack Obama’s motorcade fronted Alan Wong’s Restaurant when his family dined there in December 2009, and it was great for celebrating special events, according to another reader.
