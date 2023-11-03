comscore Test results show Hawaii public school students improved in math | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Test results show Hawaii public school students improved in math

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

Results from assessment tests for Hawaii’s public school students showed there was some recovery from learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but that there is still a lot of work to do. Read more

