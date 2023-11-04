comscore Mililani Mauka fire is 70% contained | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mililani Mauka fire is 70% contained

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu Fire Department officials reported significant progress Friday in their battle against the Mililani Mauka wildfire, and they hope to benefit again today from favorable firefighting conditions before stronger winds reach Hawaii on Sunday. Read more

