Mililani Mauka fire is 70% contained

Honolulu Fire Department officials reported significant progress Friday in their battle against the Mililani Mauka wildfire, and they hope to benefit again today from favorable firefighting conditions before stronger winds reach Hawaii on Sunday.

HFD Chief Sheldon Hao said the fire was 70% contained Friday afternoon, up from 30% a day earlier, with the total amount of burned land remaining at about 1,100 acres. HFD plans to resume firefighting operations this morning.

Hao said HFD and its state and federal firefighting partners have benefited from favorable wind conditions that pushed the fire back in the general direction of previously burned areas. Those favorable conditions should continue today, before stronger tradewinds return to the islands Sunday and Monday, he said.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, has issued a fire weather watch, effective Sunday morning through Monday afternoon for all leeward areas in Hawaii and for Central Oahu.

Hao said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has sent “hot-shot” teams from the mainland who are working to create firebreaks near Mililani Mauka as a precaution. He said about 30 personnel were working on the effort.

Seven helicopters conducted water drops on the blaze Friday, which was roughly 4 miles from Mililani Mauka. The firefighting effort includes two HFD helicopters, one Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, one Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft, one Army Black Hawk helicopter, one Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft and one FWS-contracted helicopter.

Today will be the sixth day of the firefighting effort against the wildland blaze, which has not threatened life or property, but has sent smoke and ash to nearby communities in West and Central Oahu. The fire is in a mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain, and no evacuations have been ordered, HFD said.

State Health Department officials said six air quality monitors are stationed in Mililani and Ewa and have been showing mostly good quality, with some readings in the moderate range.

Officials continue to recommend that anyone affected by the smoke should shelter in place or in a place with air conditioning, while anyone experiencing difficulty breathing should call 911. Anyone with air quality inquiries can call the Health Department’s Clean Air Branch at 808-586-4200.

The National Weather Service’s fire weather watch covers leeward areas of all islands and Central Oahu from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon due to the expected increase in tradewinds.

Forecasters said Friday that the increased winds, low humidity and dry brush “can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.”

The forecast calls for east winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, and relative humidity dropping to near 40% Sunday and Monday.

A watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, officials said. If a red flag warning is issued, outdoor burning is not recommended, the weather service said.

Any fires that develop could spread rapidly, officials warned, and activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed.

FIRE PRECAUTIONS

The Kauai Fire Department advises the following to prevent fires:

>> Refrain from all outdoor burning, including cooking.

>> Avoid the use of mechanized equipment outdoors, including the use of yardwork equipment.

>> Do not drive your vehicle in dry, tall grass. The underside of your vehicle is hot and can easily ignite grasses from your exhaust muffler.

>> Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the ground.

>> Be aware of wind direction and gusts that could spread fire rapidly.

>> Have an escape route to a clear area safe from rapid- fire spread.

For more information, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at hawaiiwildfire.org/home.