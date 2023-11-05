Red flag warning in effect for Central Oahu, leeward Hawaii

A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today until 6 p.m. Monday for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands and for Central Oahu due to strong trade winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu. On Kauai, the south shore areas such as Koloa, Poipu and Mahaulepu are affected.

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are either happening now or will shortly.

“Strong trade winds and low relative humidity will combine with dry fuels to bring critical fire weather conditions from late this morning through Monday afternoon,” forecasters said.

Expect east winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. Winds are expected to reach their peak on Monday. Relative humidity is forecast as low as 40 percent.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity levels, and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. It is important to remember that a Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts,” forecasters said.

Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.

Forecasters said heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass, so avoid parking in those areas and only park on paved roads or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

High winds contribute to fire hazards, so forecasters recommend delaying activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory is in effect for Hawaii island, Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe from noon today through 6 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

“Strong high-pressure building to the north of the islands will drive windy trades this afternoon through Monday. The trades are expected to peak tonight and Monday,” according to the advisory.

Forecasters said to expect east winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph on Hawaii island, Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe with the strongest winds over and downwind of the mountains and valleys.

Forecasters warn that strong winds can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects as well as make it difficult to drive especially in high-profile vehicles.

“Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages,” officials said.