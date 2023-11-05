Hawaii Beat | Sports BeachBows knocked out in AVCAs By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 12:02 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The duo of Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle were eliminated from championship competition at the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship Saturday in Huntsville, Ala. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The duo of Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle were eliminated from championship competition at the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship Saturday in Huntsville, Ala. After advancing on Friday to the 32-team championship bracket by winning two of three matches in pool play, Glagau and Thelle lost to Stanford’s Chloe Hoffman and Kate Reilly 21-16, 18-21, 15-9 in the first round. Glagau and Thelle then split a pair of matches in the consolation bracket, defeating Stetson’s Carolina Ferraris and Vanessa Hurnikova 21-12, 21-15 and losing to Cal’s Gia Fisher and Maya Gessner 21-15, 21-14. The duo will take on LSU’s Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken today for 21st place. Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer were slated to compete in the consolation bracket but withdrew from Saturday’s action. Previous Story Cal Poly defeats Wahine, breaking Hawaii’s 5-match winning streak Next Story Television and radio – November 5, 2023