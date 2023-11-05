BeachBows knocked out in AVCAs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The duo of Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle were eliminated from championship competition at the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.

After advancing on Friday to the 32-team championship bracket by winning two of three matches in pool play, Glagau and Thelle lost to Stanford’s Chloe Hoffman and Kate Reilly 21-16, 18-21, 15-9 in the first round.

Glagau and Thelle then split a pair of matches in the consolation bracket, defeating Stetson’s Carolina Ferraris and Vanessa Hurnikova 21-12, 21-15 and losing to Cal’s Gia Fisher and Maya Gessner 21-15, 21-14.

The duo will take on LSU’s Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken today for 21st place. Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer were slated to compete in the consolation bracket but withdrew from Saturday’s action.