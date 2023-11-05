Las Vegas Advisor: Rio casino renovation underway in Las Vegas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that the sale from Caesars Entertainment to Dreamscape Companies is complete, the renovation of the Rio is underway.

Plans call for a “full refresh” of the 2,500 suites, the casino floor and the convention areas. Exterior changes are already evident, where a new marquee is being built and casino wraps, including the huge Penn & Teller image, have been removed. There’s also a new players’ club called Rio Rewards.

The changes are aimed at restoring the Rio to its previous status as one of Las Vegas’ premier resorts.

Flamingo bridge: For the first time ever, there’s a bridge on Flamingo Avenue. A four-lane, 760-foot bridge has been installed about a mile from the Strip, allowing cars to travel over Koval Lane, which is part of the Formula One Grand Prix race route. Pedestrians are not allowed. The bridge is temporary and will be removed after the race, but it’s something of a must-do while it’s there.

Shows dark for race: Careful if you’ll be in town while the Formula One festivities are going on and want to attend a show. Most productions on the Strip will be dark Nov. 16-18. Some will go on Nov. 16 and 17, but almost all are taking off Nov. 18, the night of the race.

Joe Special: Downtown Grand has an unadvertised special at the Furnace Bar. Ask for the “Joe Special” to get a draft beer and a shot of Evan Williams bourbon for $3.50. The idea was taken from Philadelphia bars, where they serve up the same deal that’s called a “Philly Special.”

Question: What are the restricted hours for the HOV lanes on I-15, when vehicles must have a minimum of two passengers?

Answer: The restriction is in effect from 6 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The lanes are open to all traffic outside of those periods.

