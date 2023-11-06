Boy, 11, in serious condition after stabbing in Makaha

An elementary school student is in serious condition and another student is in police custody after a stabbing with a pair of scissors at Makaha Elementary School this afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the school’s address on Ala Naauao Place to treat an 11-year-old boy for a stab wound.

Paramedics treated the child for a wound to the upper body, and took him to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

Honolulu police said a second student is in custody and that it has opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. The age of the suspect involved has not been disclosed.

A letter from the school principal to Makaha Elementary parents and guardians said an argument between two students resulted in one being injured and taken to the hospital in serious condition, and the other taken into custody by police.

“The injury was allegedly caused by a pair of scissors that students had access to as part of an art activity,” wrote Principal Kenneth Agcaoili in the letter. “The Honolulu Police Department and emergency services were immediately notified and responded to campus at approximately 2 p.m. A police investigation is ongoing. In order to protect student privacy, our administration cannot disclose additional details.”

Makaha Elementary School will reopen Tuesday with no changes to the schedule, he said. Additional counselors and health support staff are available for students and employees affected by the incident.

“Parents are encouraged to monitor their child’s behavior and mood over the next few weeks,” he continued. “If you notice any changes or have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our school and your child’s primary care physician. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our Mahaka Elementary ‘ohana. Our priority in the coming days will be to support those who have been impacted and our school community.”

Mahaka Elementary School student incident by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd