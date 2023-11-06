Uncategorized Off the news: Middling grade for students’ test scores Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii public schools’ Strive HI Performance System reports are in for 2022-23 — and well, they could be worse. On a statewide basis, language arts proficiency held steady at 52%, while math proficiency among students increased by two points: to 40%. Ouch. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii public schools’ Strive HI Performance System reports are in for 2022-23 — and well, they could be worse. On a statewide basis, language arts proficiency held steady at 52%, while math proficiency among students increased by two points: to 40%. Ouch. Schools had crawled upward in math proficiency to 43% in 2018-2019. Then the COVID-19 pandemic brought systemwide closures, resulting in sharp drops in interim years — all the way down to a low of 32% in 2020-21. Nonetheless, Hawaii schools continue to hold their own, on a comparative basis, with other states. And there certainly remains a lot of upside potential. Previous Story Column: Affirmative action still has much value