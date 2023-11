Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaylee Shimizu notched another victory Monday as she emerged the winner on the first night of the three-way knockout rounds on NBC’s popular talent show “The Voice.”

The Ewa Beach resident’s theatrical rendition of the song “Ain’t No Way,” first recorded by Aretha Franklin in 1968, got the nod from Team Legend coach John Legend over the performances of two other members of the team.

Legend gave her performance a standing ovation and described her voice as “supernatural.”

“There’s a lot of richness and warmth and body to your voice,” Legend said. “It’s just supernatural that it comes out of your body at the same time.”

During the knockout rounds, each contestant chooses the song they’ll sing in competition with two other members of their team. The coach then decides who will advance to the playoffs.

The coaches were joined by Wynonna Judd, who is this season’s mega mentor, to help prepare the singers for the knockouts.

Maui resident Jason Arcilla, a member of coach Gwen Stefani’s team, has yet to perform in this round, which will continue for two more weeks.