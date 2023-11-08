UH Hilo hoops tickets available online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ticket packages for the Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s basketball teams are available for purchase online. Read more

The programs will combine to play 28 home games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium during the 2023-24 season.

Ticket packages are $130 for adults and $65 for ages 65-older and middle/high school students. Admission is free for ages 12-younger along with students and faculty/staff from UHH or Hawaii Community College. Valid UH ID card must be shown at the entrance.

Single-game tickets also must be purchased online. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and middle/high school students.

Tickets can be accessed at HiloAthletics.com/tickets.

For more information, contact the Hawaii Hilo ticket office at 808-932-7802 or vtickets@hawaii.edu.

Chaminade’s Corti claims PacWest honor

Chaminade outside hitter Greta Corti was named PacWest volleyball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Corti, a senior from Varese, Italy, finished with 39 kills, 23 digs, six blocks and two aces as the Silverswords completed a 3-0 road trip.

Chaminade, ranked No. 15, earned the conference’s Team of the Week award for the fourth time this season.