Maui Prep, 3 ILH teams advance at D-II volleyball states

Maui Prep 3, Waipahu 2

Avery Kirkham had 14 kills, Lauren Brown added 13, and Ashley Davis put up 32 assists as the Owls defeated the Marauders 16-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 16-14 Tuesday at Kalani gym in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II Girls State Championships.

Maui Prep will play top-seeded Mid-Pacific at 7 p.m.

today at Kalani in a quarterfinal match.

Shaeniah La Fountain had 17 kills and 15 assists for Waipahu.

Hawaii Baptist 3,

Kapaa 0

Marisa Nakata had 18 kills and 11 digs, Caitlin Wong added 13 kills and Leina Chu had 31 assists as the Eagles swept the Warriors 25-17,

25-14, 25-18 at Kalani.

Hawaii Baptist will play fourth-seeded Hawaii Prep at 5 p.m. at Kalani today.

Damien 3, Kau 1

Three players had

double-digit kills and Kenna Wengler had 46 assists as the Monarchs defeated the Trojans 25-14, 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 at Kaimuki.

Kelia Kalama-Bajet had 16 kills, Kiana Cueto had 15 kills and 11 digs and Kody Wengler finished with 13 kills and 13 digs for Damien, which plays Waialua today at 5 p.m. at Kaimuki.

University 3,

Konawaena 0

Miliana Sylvester put down 13 kills and Mayah Nakasato put up 25 assists as the Junior Rainbows swept the Wildcats 25-11, 25-17,

25-10 at Kaimuki.

ULS plays Seabury at 7 p.m. today at Kaimuki.