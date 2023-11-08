Hawaii Prep World | Sports Maui Prep, 3 ILH teams advance at D-II volleyball states By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui Prep 3, Waipahu 2 Avery Kirkham had 14 kills, Lauren Brown added 13, and Ashley Davis put up 32 assists as the Owls defeated the Marauders 16-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 16-14 Tuesday at Kalani gym in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II Girls State Championships. Maui Prep will play top-seeded Mid-Pacific at 7 p.m. today at Kalani in a quarterfinal match. Shaeniah La Fountain had 17 kills and 15 assists for Waipahu. Hawaii Baptist 3, Kapaa 0 Marisa Nakata had 18 kills and 11 digs, Caitlin Wong added 13 kills and Leina Chu had 31 assists as the Eagles swept the Warriors 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 at Kalani. Hawaii Baptist will play fourth-seeded Hawaii Prep at 5 p.m. at Kalani today. Damien 3, Kau 1 Three players had double-digit kills and Kenna Wengler had 46 assists as the Monarchs defeated the Trojans 25-14, 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 at Kaimuki. Kelia Kalama-Bajet had 16 kills, Kiana Cueto had 15 kills and 11 digs and Kody Wengler finished with 13 kills and 13 digs for Damien, which plays Waialua today at 5 p.m. at Kaimuki. University 3, Konawaena 0 Miliana Sylvester put down 13 kills and Mayah Nakasato put up 25 assists as the Junior Rainbows swept the Wildcats 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 at Kaimuki. ULS plays Seabury at 7 p.m. today at Kaimuki. Previous Story Santiago and Basilio-Chun developed a special bond playing volleyball at Waialua Next Story Television and radio – November 8, 2023