Moanalua, Radford near flawless at state cheerleading | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moanalua, Radford near flawless at state cheerleading

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Moanalua Na Menehune celebrated after being announced as the All-Girls Division state champions at the Zippy’s/HHSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Monday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Radford Rams celebrated with the trophy after winning the Co-Ed Division state title on Monday.

They’re neighbors and, in 2023, state champions. Moanalua rode an athletic, flawless performance from start to finish to defend its All-Girls Division title at the Zippy’s/HHSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Monday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

