Moanalua, Radford near flawless at state cheerleading
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:33 a.m.
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Moanalua Na Menehune celebrated after being announced as the All-Girls Division state champions at the Zippy’s/HHSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Monday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Radford Rams celebrated with the trophy after winning the Co-Ed Division state title on Monday.