Hawaii Prep World | Sports State volleyball Division II capsules By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

Division II quarterfinals No. 1 Mid-Pacific 3, Maui Prep 0 Nikko Stack had seven kills and the Owls served up 18 aces in a 25-10, 25-3, 25-17 triumph over Na Pueo at Kalani. Charis Kai had seven aces and Payton Smith added five for Mid-Pacific, which plays Hawaii Baptist in the semifinals at 7 p.m. today at Kalani. Lauren Brown finished with five kills for Maui Prep. Hawaii Baptist 3, No. 4 Hawaii Prep 0 Marisa Nakata finished with 22 kills and Caitlin Wong added 11 as the Eagles defeated Ka Makani 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 at Kalani. Margot Lewis had eight kills for Hawaii Prep. Damien 3, No. 2 Waialua 0 Kaila Kalama-Bajet had 16 kills and Kiana Cueto added 12 kills and 12 digs as the Monarchs beat the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 at Kaimuki. Damien will play University in the semifinals today at 5 p.m. at Kalani. Brynn Basilio-Chun had three kills and seven digs for Waialua. University 3, No. 3 Seabury Hall 0 Liliana Dutcher finished with 10 kills, and Aleya Baptiste and Maiah Kalima-Izumi each added nine in the Junior Bows' 25-17, 25-19, 27-25 win over the Spartans at Kaimuki. Mayah Nakasato recorded 35 assists and nine digs for University. Makalani Carey had nine kills for Seabury Hall.