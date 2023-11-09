State volleyball Division II capsules

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Division II quarterfinals

No. 1 Mid-Pacific 3, Maui Prep 0

Nikko Stack had seven kills and the Owls served up 18 aces in a 25-10, 25-3, 25-17 triumph over Na Pueo at Kalani.

Charis Kai had seven aces and Payton Smith added five for Mid-Pacific, which plays Hawaii Baptist in the semifinals at 7 p.m. today at Kalani.

Lauren Brown finished with five kills for Maui Prep.

Hawaii Baptist 3, No. 4 Hawaii Prep 0

Marisa Nakata finished with 22 kills and Caitlin Wong added 11 as the Eagles defeated Ka Makani 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 at Kalani.

Margot Lewis had eight kills for Hawaii Prep.

Damien 3, No. 2 Waialua 0

Kaila Kalama-Bajet had 16 kills and Kiana Cueto added 12 kills and 12 digs as the Monarchs beat the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 at Kaimuki.

Damien will play University in the semifinals today at 5 p.m. at Kalani.

Brynn Basilio-Chun had three kills and seven digs for Waialua.

University 3, No. 3 Seabury Hall 0

Liliana Dutcher finished with 10 kills, and Aleya Baptiste and Maiah Kalima-Izumi each added nine in the Junior Bows’ 25-17, 25-19, 27-25 win over the Spartans at Kaimuki.

Mayah Nakasato recorded 35 assists and nine digs for University.

Makalani Carey had nine kills for Seabury Hall.

Star-Advertiser staff