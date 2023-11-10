Man, 90, hit by car in Wahiawa is Oahu’s 49th traffic fatality

Honolulu police tallied their 49th traffic fatality on Oahu this year after learning that a 90-year-old man struck by a car last week has died.

Police said the man was struck by a car at the intersection of Kilani Avenue and Koa Street in Wahiawa while in a marked crosswalk at about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 4.

At the time, paramedics had transported him to the hospital in good condition.

The driver, a 72-year-old woman, was not injured and remained at the scene. She was heading westbound on Kilani Avenue when she struck the man.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office informed police Thursday evening that the man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said this is the 49th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 45 at the same time last year.