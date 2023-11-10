comscore Mililani apartment fire displaces 3 residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Mililani apartment fire displaces 3 residents

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 pm
Three people have been displaced by a residential fire that broke out Thursday night in Mililani.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 7:24 p.m. Thursday for a fire near 95-2031 Waikalani Drive in Mililani. Seven units with 23 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived on scene at 7:30 p.m. and found heavy black smoke emanating from an apartment at a four-story building.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack with hand lines. The fire was brought under control at 7:37 p.m., and extinguished at 7:43 p.m.

HFD conducted a search for occupants within the unit where the fire originated as well as adjacent units, and confirmed no one was in the building during the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three displaced individuals. An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is underway. No damage estimates are yet available.

