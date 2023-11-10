Waianae community gathers with plea for halt to violence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Community members will join to hold signs up and down the Waianae Coast today to try to bring an end to the long string of violence that has plagued the West Side. Read more

Community members will join to hold signs up and down the Waianae Coast today to try to bring an end to the long string of violence that has plagued the West Side.

“It seems like every week we have something on the West Side,” said community leader Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya. “They’re not using their hands. It’s weapons — guns, knives, scissors,” adding “it was shocking” that a child used a pair of “scissors in school to hurt someone.”

On Tuesday night, the latest victim of violence, a 62-year-old man, was fatally stabbed at Nanakuli Beach, allegedly by a 28-year-old man who was an acquaintance. The Hono­lulu Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday it could not release the identity of the 62-year-old as it and other details of his death have been placed on hold by police.

Prosecutors charged Justin D.I. Akana on Wednesday with second- degree murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

Community leaders have met with pastors and are trying to figure out what the community can do to stop the violence.

“We’re not standing still,” Kahanamoku-Teruya said. “We’re trying to work together in unity. We need all agencies, the governor, the state, pastors, community leaders, the schools to get involved.”

She said she hopes young people will also be part of the mass sign- holding, called “West Side Movement.”

They will send messages to “Stop the Shooting” and “Stop the Killing,” but also one of “Unity With Aloha 96792.”

In the Tuesday night stabbing, a woman called 911 at 6:42 p.m. to report that the 62-year-old man was being assaulted by a younger man.

Patrol officers arrived at the beach across from the Nanakuli McDonald’s on Farrington Highway and found the man unresponsive. They immediately began CPR, and continued until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

EMS said the victim had apparent stab wounds to his upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m.

The suspect fled before police arrived and was later identified through investigation.

District 8 Crime Reduction Unit officers found and arrested him at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Nanakuli on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police said “the suspect and the victim were acquaintances and this was not a random act.”

Akana has a number of citations, the latest on Sept. 23 for being in a tent at a beach park where posted signs say “no camping.”

The Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center shows he has just one conviction, on Aug. 17, 2020, for trespassing.

On Monday, an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was stabbed by a fellow student at Makaha Elementary School.

EMS said the boy was treated for an upper-body wound and was taken to an emergency room in serious condition.

The age of the student who allegedly stabbed the 11-year-old has not been disclosed by police.

The school principal wrote a letter to parents and guardians saying the two students were arguing when one of them was injured and the other taken into police custody.

Police said Monday they have a student in custody and opened a second- degree attempted murder investigation.

Today’s sign-waving event called Westside Movement is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Nanakuli Beach Park, Nanakuli Sack N Save, Ulehawa Beach Park, Maili Point Beach Park, Maili Beach Park, Waianae Mall, Waianae Intermediate School, Waianae High School, and Makaha Longs Drug Store.

On Dec. 5, a “Westside Crime Update” will be held at the Ark of Safety Christian Fellowship Church at Waianae Mall. Honolulu Police Department Maj. Mike Lambert will share a progress update on crime and Council member Andria Tupola will share policy proposals.

Kahanamoku-Teruya said this is the second phase of what HPD has followed up on.

“We’re going to continue monthly until we see the crime rates down,” she said.

“When is our Waianae Police Station going to open?” she asked.

Ideas for safety measures include changing operating hours at parks, with them opening later and staying open until 1 a.m. to allow youth to have a place to go, and cracking down on gambling houses by changing the laws.

Honolulu City Council Bill 57 and 58 would help with gambling houses. Bill 57 proposes to hold landlords responsible for illegal game rooms on their property, allowing the city to cite the landowner with zoning permit violations.

She said with game rooms come illegal activities, including sex trafficking, drugs and gun violence.

“We’re concerned about our youth,” Kahanamoku- Teruya said. “How do we reach out to fatherless boys?”

But she said it’s not just the youth.

“Poverty does that too,” Kahanamoku-Teruya said. “The struggle, the oppression. It can accumulate with family violence.”