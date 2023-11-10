Sports Mid-Pacific holds off Hawaii Baptist to reach first D-II volleyball final By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Division II semifinals Mid-Pacific 3, Hawaii Baptist 2 In a back-and-back match between ILH rivals, the Owls outlasted the Eagles 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 to advance to their first girls state Division II final. In the fifth set, HBA went up 5-2 before MPI tied it at 5. The score was tied at 7 before the Owls scored four in a row for an 11-7 lead, only to see the Eagles soar back to tie it at 11. MPI went up 14-12 and held on for the dramatic win. The top-seeded Owls will face University 5 p.m. today at Cannon Activities Center for the Division II title. University 3, Damien 1 Miliana Sylvester had 25 kills while hitting .500 and Mayah Nakasato recorded 40 assists as the Junior Rainbows beat the Monarchs 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22 in the girls state Division II semifinal at Kalani. Maiah Kalima-Izumi finished with nine kills and 10 digs for University, which will face Mid-Pacific for the D-II state title. Kaila Kalama-Bajet had 25 kills and Kiana Cueto added 15 for Damien. Kenna Wengler recorded 48 assists. ——— Star-Advertiser staff Previous Story Prep student-athletes put pen to paper on letter of intent signing day Next Story Scoreboard – November 10, 2023