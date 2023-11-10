comscore Mid-Pacific holds off Hawaii Baptist to reach first D-II volleyball final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Mid-Pacific holds off Hawaii Baptist to reach first D-II volleyball final

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Prep student-athletes put pen to paper on letter of intent signing day
Next Story
Scoreboard – November 10, 2023

Scroll Up