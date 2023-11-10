Mid-Pacific holds off Hawaii Baptist to reach first D-II volleyball final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Division II semifinals

Mid-Pacific 3, Hawaii Baptist 2

In a back-and-back match between ILH rivals, the Owls outlasted the Eagles 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 to advance to their first girls state Division II final.

In the fifth set, HBA went up 5-2 before MPI tied it at 5. The score was tied at 7 before the Owls scored four in a row for an 11-7 lead, only to see the Eagles soar back to tie it at 11. MPI went up 14-12 and held on for the dramatic win.

The top-seeded Owls will face University 5 p.m. today at Cannon Activities Center for the Division II title.

University 3, Damien 1

Miliana Sylvester had 25 kills while hitting .500 and Mayah Nakasato recorded 40 assists as the Junior Rainbows beat the Monarchs 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22 in the girls state Division II semifinal at Kalani.

Maiah Kalima-Izumi finished with nine kills and 10 digs for University, which will face Mid-Pacific for the D-II state title.

Kaila Kalama-Bajet had 25 kills and Kiana Cueto added 15 for Damien. Kenna Wengler recorded 48 assists.

———

Star-Advertiser staff